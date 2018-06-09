'We're a piggy bank everyone is robbing'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump at G7: We're a piggy bank that everyone keeps robbing
US President Trump warns his fellow G7 leaders that trade imbalance with the US "has got to end" and describes the US as "a piggy bank that everyone keeps robbing".
-
09 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44426435/trump-at-g7-we-re-a-piggy-bank-that-everyone-keeps-robbingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window