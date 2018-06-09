Trump on Kim talks: 'Within first minute I'll know'
Trump will know 'within first minute' if Kim is serious

Donald Trump says it won't take him long to figure out if Kim Jong-un is serious about talks.

The US president is due to meet the North Korean leader in the next few days in Singapore.

