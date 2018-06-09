Friend breaks into tears remembering Bourdain

Media player
Anthony Bourdain: Chef breaks into tears remembering his friend
Michelin-starred chef Masa Takayama, who owns the Masa restaurant in New York City, pays tribute to his friend Anthony Bourdain, found dead after apparently taking his own life.
Chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61
The global appeal of Anthony Bourdain
09 Jun 2018
