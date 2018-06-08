Media player
Canadian brewery marks G7 with special brew
Charlevoix microbrewery created a special 'La G7' beer brewed to commemorate the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec. It uses ingredients from all seven countries.
08 Jun 2018
