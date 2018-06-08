'They should let Russia come back in'
Video

Trump to G7: 'They should let Russia come back in

As he departed for the G7 summit in Quebec, President Donald Trump said he regretted the meeting of the leaders of biggest global economies had shrunk in size.

Russia was expelled in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea.

