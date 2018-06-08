Media player
Just a regular Bacon family...
The acclaimed actor Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael - an accomplished musician - join the BBC's Joe Pascal at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, to talk about their shared childhood, their separate careers and their musical partnership as The Bacon Brothers.
New York Stories with Joe Pascal can be seen on BBC World News.
08 Jun 2018
