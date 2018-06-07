Trump's 'strategic mistake' on Russia

Media player
McFaul: Trump should've been open about Russia in 2016
Michael McFaul, who was President Obama’s ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014, says that President Trump’s refusal to talk about the alleged efforts made by the Russian authorities to influence the 2016 presidential election "makes him look weak".
You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on BBCiPlayer (UK only)
07 Jun 2018
