Arizona police violently beat unarmed Robert Johnson
The Mesa Police Department in Arizona voluntarily released surveillance video footage showing a group of officers brutally beating an unarmed man.
The video shows several police officers kneeing and punching Robert Johnson.
07 Jun 2018
