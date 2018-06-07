Unarmed man beaten by police
Arizona police violently beat unarmed Robert Johnson

The Mesa Police Department in Arizona voluntarily released surveillance video footage showing a group of officers brutally beating an unarmed man.

The video shows several police officers kneeing and punching Robert Johnson.

