Did Trump forget words to God Bless America?
Donald Trump has been accused of not knowing the words to God Bless America.

The US president appeared to stop singing during the song at a "display of patriotism" he hosted at the White House, after a Super Bowl winners' celebration was cancelled.

  • 06 Jun 2018
