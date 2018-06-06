Did Trump forget words to God Bless America?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump accused of not knowing words to God Bless America
Donald Trump has been accused of not knowing the words to God Bless America.
The US president appeared to stop singing during the song at a "display of patriotism" he hosted at the White House, after a Super Bowl winners' celebration was cancelled.
-
06 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44389124/trump-accused-of-not-knowing-words-to-god-bless-americaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window