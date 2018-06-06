US police chase soldier in armoured truck
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US police chase soldier in stolen armoured vehicle

Footage posted on social media shows more than a dozen police cars in pursuit of a stolen military personnel carrier, which was not equipped with any weapons.

The dramatic chase in Richmond, Virginia reportedly came to an end when the driver, who was later identified as a soldier, drove the vehicle on to a central reservation and was surrounded by police.

  • 06 Jun 2018
Go to next video: High-speed driver missed train by seconds