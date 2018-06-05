Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why Kate Spade's legacy will live on
Fashion expert Dawn Del Russo tells the BBC how Kate Spade became an icon and why her fashion legacy will live on despite her recent death.
-
05 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window