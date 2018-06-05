Philadelphia reacts to Trump Eagles snub

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Philadelphia to Trump: 'Don't mix sports and politics'
President Trump's decision to cancel the Philadelphia Eagles' ceremony for its Super Bowl win left some residents surprised. The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan asks who is to blame for the White House fumble.
-
05 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44377727/philadelphia-to-trump-don-t-mix-sports-and-politicsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window