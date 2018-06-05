Philadelphia reacts to Trump Eagles snub
Philadelphia to Trump: 'Don't mix sports and politics'

President Trump's decision to cancel the Philadelphia Eagles' ceremony for its Super Bowl win left some residents surprised. The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan asks who is to blame for the White House fumble.

