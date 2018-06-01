Man ridiculed for weird name coincidence

Media player
Michael Rotondo ridiculed for weird namesake coincidence
What are the chances? This 30-year-old Michael Rotondo from New York, who lives with mum and dad, wants everyone to know he's definitely not the other 30-year-old Michael Rotondo from New York, who got evicted by mum and dad.
01 Jun 2018
