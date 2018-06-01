Trump: ‘It’s a get-to-know-you situation’
Now their summit is back on, Donald Trump says his 12 June meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could be the first of many.

The US president, flanked by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, made the announcement after talks with a senior North Korean envoy at the White House.

  • 01 Jun 2018
