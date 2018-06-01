Bare-knuckle boxing makes US comeback
Bare-knuckle boxing makes US comeback after 130 years

Reggie Barnett Jr punched brick walls to train for the first sanctioned fist fight in 130 years. The contest takes place in Wyoming on Saturday.

