What being sentenced to life feels like

Colin Warner was 18-years-old when he was wrongly convicted of the murder of Mario Hamilton.
Convinced of his innocence, Mr Warner's childhood friend, Carl King, devoted years of his life to try to prove that he was innocent.
Joe Pascal finds out more.
New York Stories with Joe Pascal can be seen on BBC World News.
01 Jun 2018
