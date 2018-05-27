Trump: Kim summit plans going well

Media player
Trump: Kim Jong-un summit plans 'moving along nicely'
US President Donald Trump tells reporters at the White House that plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on 12 June are "moving along very nicely".
Earlier this week, he announced the meeting had been cancelled due to the North's "hostility" but later said "very productive talks" had taken place.
27 May 2018
