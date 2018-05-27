Trump: Kim summit plans going well
Trump: Kim Jong-un summit plans 'moving along nicely'

US President Donald Trump tells reporters at the White House that plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on 12 June are "moving along very nicely".

Earlier this week, he announced the meeting had been cancelled due to the North's "hostility" but later said "very productive talks" had taken place.

