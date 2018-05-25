Video

Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been charged in New York with rape and several counts of sexual abuse, relating to two women.

Dozens of women have made allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Mr Weinstein, including the actor Rose McGowan.

Speaking to PM's reporter Luke Jones, Ms McGowan described the charges as "a concrete slap in the face of abuse of power".

Mr Weinstein has denied committing any non-consensual sex acts.