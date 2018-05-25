Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police investigate Canada restaurant bomb
Police in the Canadian city of Mississauga, near Toronto, say two men walked into an Indian restaurant in the city with a homemade bomb and detonated it.
At least 15 people were taken to hospital, some with severe blast injuries, police said. The suspects fled the scene.
-
25 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window