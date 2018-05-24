Who says Americans don't know geography?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US students face off in National Geographic Bee

Almost three million students took part in the National Geographic Bee, but only two prevailed in the final round. Venkat Ranjan, 13, won the competition, along with a $50,000 (£37,000) college scholarship and a free trip to the Galapagos Islands.

  • 24 May 2018
Go to next video: Robot stands in for student at graduation