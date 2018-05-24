Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: Stand for anthem or leave the country
Mr Trump welcomes the NFL's decision to fine teams if players don't stand for the national anthem.
Video courtesy of Fox News Channel's Fox & Friends
-
24 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window