Bannon: MLK would be proud of Trump

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Steve Bannon: Martin Luther King would be proud of Trump
Steve Bannon, once Donald Trump's top strategist, has told the BBC that civil rights icon Martin Luther King would be proud of the president's economic policies.
The claim has been challenged by Dr King's family.
-
24 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44235156/steve-bannon-martin-luther-king-would-be-proud-of-trumpRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window