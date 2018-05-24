Media player
Viewpoint: Why Trump's summit strategy was so unusual
North Korea expert Jean Lee argues that the US approach in the build-up to the summit played into Kim Jong-un's hands. She was speaking before Mr Trump pulled out of the planned meeting.
24 May 2018
