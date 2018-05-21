US burglar keeps dog from running away
A burglar was caught on surveillance video in a Massachusetts home, making sure the family dog did not run away before fleeing the scene.

The incident took place on 7 May, and local police in Milton have released the footage in the hopes of identifying the man.

The suspect covered his face once he realised there was a camera in the home.

