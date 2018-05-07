Kilauea volcano burns through Hawaii homes
The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has destroyed dozens of homes, spreading lava through residential areas. Evacuations are taking place on the state's Big Island, which was also struck by a magnitude-6.9 earthquake on Friday.

