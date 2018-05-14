Does ‘hush payment’ to Stormy Daniels break law?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Does Trump lawyer's ‘hush payment’ to Stormy Daniels break law?

The president's personal lawyer paid the porn star $130,000 just weeks before the 2016 election - one legal expert says the payment may count as an illegal campaign finance contribution.

Michael Cohen says he used his own money, while the White House has given shifting explanations of Mr Trump's involvement.

Video by Hannah Long-Higgins

  • 14 May 2018
Go to next video: What are NDAs and are they bad for women?