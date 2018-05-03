Outrage over truck driver collision fine

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Outrage over truck driver's fine for hitting motorcyclist
A truck driver in Manitoba, Canada, was ticketed with distracted driving and failing to stop at a red light after colliding with a motorcyclist. Some say the C$406 ($315; £232) fine was not a steep enough penalty.
-
03 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43970887/outrage-over-truck-driver-s-fine-for-hitting-motorcyclistRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window