Trump takes credit for Olympics success

Trump: 'Without me, Olympics would've been a failure'
Hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Donald Trump takes credit for talks on the Korean peninsula and the success of the Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Mr Trump said: “Without me in particular, I guess, you would have to say, they wouldn’t be discussing anything, including the Olympics would’ve been a failure, instead it was a great success, they would’ve had a real problem.”
17 Apr 2018
