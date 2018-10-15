Media player
Sears: The slow death of a US retail giant
Sears, once the largest retailer in the US, has filed for bankruptcy.
How did this retail titan go from boom to bust? The BBC's Mat Morrison looks back.
Video by Paul Blake
15 Oct 2018
