Overcoming the odds to stay a mother
Samauria is part of a Girl Scouts programme that takes girls in Maryland to see their mothers in prison. Her mother Toronda Jackson is coming to the end of her sentence for assault.
Video by Arijeta Lajka
10 Apr 2018
