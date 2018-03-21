Americans in dark six months after storm

Media player
Puerto Rico still in the dark six months after hurricane
This week marks six months since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico. While the US territory says electricity has been largely restored, many islanders are still in darkness. The BBC visited Morovis, a town struggling to get back on its feet half a year on.
Video by Paul Blake, Aleem Maqbool and Pete Murtaugh.
21 Mar 2018
