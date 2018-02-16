Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Florida shooting: Why the NRA wields so much power
Every time there's a mass shooting in America there are calls for action to stop it from happening again. But any effort to introduce stricter gun laws always falters in the US Congress - and that's in large part because of the power of the National Rifle Association.
The BBC's North America Editor Jon Sopel looks at the group's influence on President Trump and other politicians.
-
16 Feb 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43079586/florida-shooting-why-the-nra-wields-so-much-powerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window