Senator rips Trump official for 'amnesia'
US Senator Cory Booker berated Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for saying she could not remember President Trump's explicit words at an immigration meeting last week, where he reportedly referred to Haiti and African nations as "shithole countries".

“Your silence and your amnesia is complicity," he told her.

  • 17 Jan 2018
