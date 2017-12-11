Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bambi on ice: Deer rescued from frozen lake in Oregon
Firefighters came to the aid of a deer which became stranded after the water froze over at an Oregon golf course.
They used a special sleigh to nudge it to safety.
-
11 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-42307141/bambi-on-ice-deer-rescued-from-frozen-lake-in-oregonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window