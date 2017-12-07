Media player
Senator Al Franken resigns over 'groping' claims
Democratic Senator Al Franken says he will resign from the US Senate in the coming weeks.
In a defiant speech in front of the colleagues who'd called for him to step down, he said some of the allegations against him were "simply not true".
And he took aim at Donald Trump and Republican Roy Moore who have both resisted calls to resign after also facing sexual misconduct claims. They both deny the allegations.
07 Dec 2017
