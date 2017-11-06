Media player
Texas church shooting: President Trump condemns 'act of evil'
While speaking in Japan, President Donald Trump condemns the shooting in Sutherland Springs as an "act of evil".
At least 26 people have been killed and 20 others wounded after a gunman opened fire at a Texas church during Sunday service.
06 Nov 2017
