'Dropped hat' video goes viral

How to return a lost hat to its rightful owner
During a parade in Houston, celebrating the Houston Astros baseball team winning the World Series, a spectator dropped their hat from the upper floor of a car park.
In the spirit of teamwork, the other fans worked together and helped the hat return to its rightful owner.
05 Nov 2017
