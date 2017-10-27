El Capitan speed climbing record smashed

Media player
El Capitan: Americans break 'unbeatable' climbing record
Americans Brad Gobright and Jim Reynolds break the speed climbing record for El Capitan after ascending "The Nose" route.
Video by Nadeem Shad
27 Oct 2017
