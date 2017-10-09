'Life in the US is like a rollercoaster'

Media player
Daca recipients ask President Trump to 'let us dream'
They were brought to the US illegally as children - but America is the only place they call home.
The BBC spoke to Daca recipients in Fresno, California, about living in limbo as politicians debate their future.
Video by Angelica Casas
09 Oct 2017
