Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Las Vegas shooting: Rate of fire - inside America's arsenal
The Las Vegas gunman fired hundreds of rounds, including at one point 90 bullets in 10 seconds.
Such bursts of gunfire will have shocked many, especially outside the US, but everyday Americans own these powerful weapons too.
Here's a guide to the firearms legally available in most US states, and the rate at which they fire bullets.
Video by Paul Blake
-
08 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-41506723/las-vegas-shooting-rate-of-fire-inside-america-s-arsenalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window