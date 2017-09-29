Climber films Yosemite rock fall

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Climber films Yosemite National Park rock fall
Pete Zabrok filmed rock falls when he was climbing at Yosemite National Park in California.
A couple from Wales were trapped by one of a series of rock falls to have happened in recent days.
Andrew Foster, 32, died and his wife, Lucy, 28, was seriously hurt when rocks fell from El Capitan.
-
29 Sep 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-41450595/climber-films-yosemite-national-park-rock-fallRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window