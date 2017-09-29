Climber films Yosemite rock fall
Video

Pete Zabrok filmed rock falls when he was climbing at Yosemite National Park in California.

A couple from Wales were trapped by one of a series of rock falls to have happened in recent days.

Andrew Foster, 32, died and his wife, Lucy, 28, was seriously hurt when rocks fell from El Capitan.

