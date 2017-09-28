'Being injured is okay'
Video

Veteran Nic Meunier on how sport helps treat his PTSD

Canadian combat veteran Nic Meunier discusses the importance of sport in treating his PTSD. He has participated in multiple events at the Invictus Games, and mentored the Canada's archery team.

