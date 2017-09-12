Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hurricane Irma: Couple have baby as storm hits
Cara Kesling went into labour as Hurricane Irma approached Florida.
She tells her story together with her husband, Jeff, and their new arrival 'Nayiri Storm'.
-
12 Sep 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-41237600/hurricane-irma-couple-have-baby-as-storm-hitsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window