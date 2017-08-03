Suicide texter Michelle Carter learns fate

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Suicide texter Michelle Carter learns her fate
Michelle Carter, 20, is sentenced to two and a half years for the involuntary manslaughter of Conrad Roy. She encouraged her boyfriend to commit suicide by text message and phone call.
-
03 Aug 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-40821318/suicide-texter-michelle-carter-learns-her-fateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window