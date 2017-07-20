Canada official in protocol breach with Queen
Canada's Governor General David Johnston has said a "slippy" carpet was to blame for an apparent breach of royal etiquette with the Queen.

He was seen to be lightly touching the Queen's elbow as she descended some steps, during an event in London to mark Canada's 150th birthday.

"I was just anxious to be sure there was no stumbling on the steps," he told CBC News.

