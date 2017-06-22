What's Jack Ma selling to America?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What's Alibaba's Jack Ma selling to America?

Jack Ma, the boss of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, is in Detroit making a pitch to American entrepreneurs. The BBC's Samira Hussain explains why that might have Amazon worried.

  • 22 Jun 2017
Go to next video: Why is Amazon buying Whole Foods?