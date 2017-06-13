Sessions: Collusion claim a 'detestable lie'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeff Sessions: Russia collusion claim a 'detestable lie'

The US Attorney General says he had no conversations with Russians about interference in the 2016 presidential election. Here's the key part of his opening testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

  • 13 Jun 2017
Go to next video: Comey's most revealing moments