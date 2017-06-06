UN rights council 'must address bias'

Media player
UN Human Rights Council must address bias - US
The US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, has told a meeting of the organisation's Human Rights Council in Geneva that it must address "chronic anti-Israel bias", if it is to be credible.
She criticised the body for passing resolutions against Israel, a US ally, while not taking action against Venezuela or Iran.
