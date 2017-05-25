Officer saves distressed fawn from sewer
Fawn saved from New Jersey sewer by 'Deer Whisperer' officer

A baby deer trapped in a New Jersey storm drain is rescued by a uniformed friend of the animal kingdom known as the "Deer Whisperer".

