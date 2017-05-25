Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump pushes past Montenegro’s PM
US President Donald Trump has given Nato leaders a dressing down over not paying enough into the military alliance.
Ahead of his speech in Brussels, he was filmed apparently pushing the Montenegrin prime minister aside.
-
25 May 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window